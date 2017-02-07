The actress, who has been twice-nominated for an Oscar, including this year in the category of Best Supporting Actress for Hidden Figures, now wants to get involved behind the scenes and help bring projects which showcase "all shapes and sizes, all ages, all religions", to the big screen.

Octavia revealed her ambition during an onstage discussion with feminist Gloria Steinem at The 2017 Makers Conference, a women's empowerment event, in California on Monday (06Feb17), but also confessed the responsibility of producer is scary.

"The role I'm destined to play is to be one of the greatest producers in Hollywood," she told Gloria, according to CNN. "But it's also quite terrifying. It's terrifying because it's a huge undertaking, but I want to be a conduit for storytellers.

"I choose things that touch me or resonate within my heart, and that's what I want to put out into the world - things that will inspire, things that will educate but also allow for some escapism because God knows we need some right now."

The 44-year-old also revealed she is predominantly drawn to stories which haven't been told on TV and film before and which will represent all kinds of people "because that's what our society is comprised of."

The Help star is currently developing a limited series for HBO about the Jonestown massacre with Breaking Bad executive producers Vince Gilligan and Michelle MACLaren. Octavia has optioned the rights to nonfiction book Raven: The Untold Story of Jim Jones and His People by journalist Tim Reiterman, who survived the 1978 mass killing in Jonestown, Guyana, and shared his side of the story in his acclaimed 1982 book.

She also teased she had another project in the pipeline which she couldn't yet reveal, and added, "I know I can get a job as an actor but can I really put a movie together to a project together? That's what we're learning now."