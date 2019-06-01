Octavia Spencer says she and director Tate Taylor have a special connection and love working together because they trust each other.
The 47-year-old actress has been friends with the filmmaker for 25 years and revealed she loved working with him on their upcoming film 'Ma' because they both have a ''mutual trust'' between them.
Octavia told website 'Hey U Guys': ''Tate and I met as PAs in Mississippi on 'A Time To Kill'. When we moved out here we became roommates but I worked on everything, all of his short films.
''The only film I didn't work on with him was 'A Girl On The Train'. So we've worked together a lot more than people know.
''When you have someone who has your best interest at heart and its mutual we trust each other, he trusts me as an actor, I trust him as a director and writer. I feel fortunate that I get to have that type of work collaboration.''
The pair have also worked together on films such as 'The Help', 'Get on Up' and 'Pretty Ugly People.'
Their latest project - which also stars Diana Silvers and Juliette Lewis - tells the story of a lonely woman (Octavia) who befriends with a group of teenagers and invites them to party at her house.
However, as strange events start unfolding, the true intention of their host is revealed and the youngsters discover she is actually a killer.
And the 'Bad Santa 2' actress previously revealed she was keen to take on the prominent role as an African-American actress because she claims people of colour often get killed off early in the horror genre.
She said: ''He said, 'I have a horror film for you,' and I said, 'Let me stop you, because black people always get killed in the first 15 minutes.
''He said, 'Not only are you not getting killed in the first 15 minutes -- you get to do the killing.' I said, sign me up!''
