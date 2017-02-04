Octavia Spencer's house is plagued with skunks and the nasty smell is getting up her nose.
Octavia Spencer has a ''skunk party'' problem.
The 'Hidden Figures' actress is being plagued by a group of the creatures that have taken residence in her garden and she can't bear the stench of the animals.
She told Empire magazine: ''Skunk is the worst [smell in the world]. They smell worse than sulphur and they love my backyard.
''There are five of them stinking it up. There's some kind of skunk party going on at my house.''
But the 46-year-old actress isn't a stranger to creating stenches of her own and once had a ''bad bad'' experience when she got sick after getting stuck into some cinema snacks.
Asked the strangest place she's vomited, she said: ''An elevator. I had a bad hot dog at a movie theatre. It was coming out of both ends.
''I thought I was going to make it home but I did not. It was a bad time. It was bad, bad, bad.''
When Octavia goes to the cinema, she refuses to leave until the end of the movie, even if she isn't enjoying it.
She said: ''I don't [walk out]. If I've spent my money and bought my popcorn, you've got me.
''If people took the time to make it, then I'll stick with it to the end.''
And the actress will drop everything if one of her favourite movies is on TV, even if it affects her other commitments.
She said: ''There are three I've seen more than any other, 'The Color Purple, 'The Shawshank Redemption' and 'Driving Miss Daisy'.
''No matter when they're on, I'm going to have to watch them and I'm going to be late.''
