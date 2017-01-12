Octavia Spencer felt ''freer'' wearing a tuxedo to this year's Golden Globe Awards ceremony.
The 46-year-old actress - who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in 'Hidden Figures' - has admitted she felt liberated wearing the two-piece tailored ensemble to this year's prestigious bash.
Speaking about her wardrobe choices on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the brunette beauty said: ''I don't think I've ever been to an awards show and had as much fun as I did this time. I chose to wear a tuxedo and in doing that, I was able to be freer.''
And the 'The Help' star has revealed her underwear also helped her to feel even better about herself at the star-studded bash.
She added: ''Less underwear. A lot less underwear.''
Octavia has admitted it was ''wonderful'' to attend a red carpet event without being in pain from the shoes she wore and has revealed other guests, who attended the event, noticed her happiness and complemented her on her appearance.
She explained: ''I was just radiant. Everybody was like, 'Oh you're so happy,' and they thought it was because of the box office, and I'm thinking, my feet don't hurt and I am not cinched. It was wonderful.''
Meanwhile, the Alabama-born star has revealed she had the ''best'' day prior to the awards because she spent the day in the hot tub with Viola Davis drinking mimosa cocktails.
Speaking about her preparation, she said: ''I went over and we sat in the hot tub, and they had mimosas and I had snacks. That's the best way to spend a day before you go to the carpet.''
