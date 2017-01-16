Actress Octavia Spencer honoured her late mother by treating low-income families to a screening of her new film Hidden Figures over the weekend.
The Help actress plays one of three real-life African-American women who worked behind the scenes at NASA to help make John Glenn the first American astronaut to orbit Earth in 1962, and on Friday (13Jan17), the 46-year-old bought out a movie theatre in Baldwin Hills, California and invited her fans to see the number one film.
"If you know a family in need that would like to see our movie but can't afford it have them come," she wrote on Twitter. "It's first come first served. My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I'm honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend (Martin Luther King holiday weekend) Pass the word."
"This is how phenomenal this woman is @therealoctaviaspencer bought out the movie theatre for TONIGHT'S 8pm showing of #hiddenfigures at Rave cinemas Baldwin Hills in Los Angeles California for poverty stricken families who want to see this movie with their children on #MLK day," Taraji P. Henson, who co-stars with Spencer in the movie, added on Instagram. "If you are in LA (Los Angeles) & don't have the money to see the movie with your children go watch for free tonight! 1st come first serve so get there early."
Hidden Figures is receiving rave reviews from critics and moviegoers alike and has now secured a second week at the top of the U.S. box office with $20.5 million (£17 million) from Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday weekend screenings.
