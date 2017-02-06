The 46-year-old’s fame skyrocketed after her award-winning turn in 2011’s The Help, where she bagged an Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA for her portrayal of housemaid Minny. Despite her own fame, Octavia admits she still gets nervous when meeting other A-listers.

“Oh, I’m still starstruck all the time,” she laughed to Empire magazine. “I met Steven Spielberg, who I’ve idolised since I was a 13-year-old kid. And Oprah Winfrey. I think when I stop being starstruck it’s time to get out of this business.”

The actress adds that as a youngster she would often reach out to famous people, and once wrote to Michael Jackson, who in return sent back a poster which she put on her wall alongside pictures of Michael J. Fox and Diana Ross.

Apart from her occasional bouts of feeling starstruck, Octavia finds it easy to bond with her famous co-stars while shooting. On the set of 2013’s Snowpiercer she and Tilda Swinton got close over their shared fascination for forensics and they would often discuss serial killers between takes, though Octavia insists she was a “forensic nut” before it became “cool”.

But her celebrity status doesn’t make her immune from embarrassing mishaps, as she recalled the strangest place she’s over thrown up during the chat.

“An elevator,” she said. “I had a bad hotdog at a movie theatre. It was coming out of both ends, honey. I thought I was going to make it home but I did not. It was a bad time. It was bad, bad, bad.”

Also quizzed on what she thinks the worst smell in the world is, the Hidden Figures star cited skunks, noting she has five currently “stinking up” her backyard.

“There’s some kind of skunk party going on at my house,” she quipped.