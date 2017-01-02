The music star, who sings I See Victory alongside Pharrell on the soundtrack of upcoming film Hidden Figures, caused controversy when she aired a sermon on Facebook Live, in which she stated: "That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face - you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted."

Following Burrell's sermon, Pharrell, who is due to perform alongside the singer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (05Jan17) took to his Twitter page to share his views about her remarks.

“I condemn hate speech of any kind,” he wrote. “There is no room in the world for any kind of prejudice. My greatest hope is for inclusion and love for all humanity in 2017 and beyond."

Octavia, who stars alongside Janelle and Taraji P. Henson in the tale of three African-American women working at NASA, retweeted Pharrell's message and added: "I agree. We are all God's children equal in his eyes. Hatred isn't the answer. Intolerance isn't the answer."

Janelle posted a longer response to Burrell's remarks on Instagram, insisting "we all belong to the same community, a shared community called humanity".

"And today and tomorrow and the next day I will continue to stand with other like minded people who condemn any and all statements and actions that would seek to deny the basic humanity of our fellow brothers and sisters," she continued. "I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people. At times I want to punch and I want to slap a lot of people when I read and hear the s**t that comes out their mouths!!!"

Referring to Burrell's labelling of homosexuality as a sin, Janelle added: "My advice: If your religion is causing you to spew out words of hate, judge, or look down on others because of who one loves then you need to change it. And fast. If the religion don’t make you are more loving or better person, ditch it."

She concluded: "My hope is that we become more understanding, less judgmental, more tolerate, and more patient with one another. Including me. HAPPY NEW YEAR."