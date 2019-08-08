Original content from Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' era is being released throughout August to mark the iconic 1994 album's 25th anniversary (29.08.19).

On the 25th anniversary of the record's hit single 'Live Forever' (08.08.19), it has been announced that material will be released by Big Brother Recordings, with fans able to follow the special activity via the hashtag #DefMaybe25 and by visiting www.oasisnet.com.

The silver anniversary of 'Definitely Maybe' - which features the hit singles 'Supersonic' and 'Shakermaker' - will also see the release of two special vinyls, a limited edition collector's picture disc and a silver coloured LP available from August 30.

'Definitely Maybe' is regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, and the band's former frontman Liam Gallagher opens his solo show with lead single 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' and also rotates their debut single 'Supersonic', 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' and more fan-favourites into his live sets.

Liam's brother and ex-bandmate Noel Gallagher - who he has been locked in a feud with ever since a backstage fight between the pair at their concert in Paris in 2009, which resulted in the demise of the 'Some Might Say' group - previously said of 'Definitely Maybe' upon its release: ''In 20 years' time, people will buy 'Definitely Maybe' and listen to it for what it was. That's what is important.''

Liam, 46, had hinted earlier this year that he might mark the anniversary of 'Definitely Maybe' with a special gig.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker's 52-year-old sibling has repeatedly insisted he has no intentions of getting back with the group, but the singer is open to commemorating the milestone with other members, including rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs - who frequently joins Liam on stage at his solo gigs - and original bassist Paul 'Guigsy' McGuigan.

Asked if he'll mark the anniversary of the band's debut album, he said: ''Who knows? I love having Bonehead around, he's a good craic, but as for having him in full-time, f**k that, I couldn't handle it and vice versa.

''Been there, done that. I've not heard from Guigsy for a long time, I hear he's still in London.''

Drummer Tony McCarroll - who left the group in 1995 - only featured on 'Definitely Maybe', and despite taking the band to court, he would jump at the chance to play with his old bandmates again.

The musician sued the band in 1999 and ultimately agreed an out-of-court settlement of over £500,000 that also saw him give up all future royalties.

Asked if he'd like to see the 'Roll With It' hitmakers get back together, he recently said: ''I would love that. If I got the phone call, that would be a nice way to round things off. End it where it started.

''That wall of sound we had with me, Guigsy and Bonehead, that power, it was all there.''

Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe' track-listing is as follows:

1. 'Rock 'n' Roll Star'

2. 'Shakermaker'

3. 'Live Forever'

4. 'Up In The Sky'

5. 'Columbia'

6. 'Supersonic'

7. 'Bring It On Down'

8. 'Cigarettes & Alcohol'

9. 'Digsy's Dinner'

10. 'Slide Away'

11. 'Married With Children'