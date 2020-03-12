Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are to perform at Glastonbury Festival.

The group - fronted by the Oasis singer - have announced they have joined the bill for the annual music festival, which is due to take place between June 26 and June 28 at Worthy Farm, Somerset for its 50th anniversary year.

As well as Noel - in which will be his first ever solo appearance at the iconic music festival - it has been confirmed that Kendrick Lamar will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, with organisers also announcing the likes of Dua Lipa, Camilla Cabello and Sam Fender to perform at the event.

Organiser Emily Eavis shared in a post on Instagram, revealing the festival's first poster: ''So, after much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020. ⁣⁣As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣⁣ As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May. In the meantime we post this with much love to all.''

As previously announced, Sir Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday and Sunday respectively whilst Diana Ross will perform in the iconic Legend's slot on Sunday afternoon.