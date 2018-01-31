Nothing But Thieves are hard at work on their third album.

The 'Amsterdam' rockers - Conor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake and James Price - only released their second record 'Broken Machine' in September, but frontman Conor has shared a picture of guitarist Dom Craik using an Apple MacBook to presumably make some beats or write lyrics for their next release.

He captioned the photo posted on his Twitter: ''My best friends and I are gonna write a third album for you. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Conor previously revealed the rock band would like to pen a Bond theme.

The 'Trip Switch'' hitmakers would jump at the chance to join the likes of Sam Smith, Adele and the late Chris Cornell in recording a soundtrack for the spy thriller franchise.

In the meantime, the group have set their sights on selling out arenas.

Asked if he'd like write a song for 007, Conor said: ''I would do it tomorrow.

''I'd like to think we'll be playing Wembley Arena in two years, and the O2 in five.

''Any band that says they don't like playing big venues are idiots.

''Who wants to play in a tiny club for the rest of their life?''

The 24-year-old singer would also like to collaborate with Lana Del Rey or Pink.

He said: ''I'd love to write and perform with Lana Del Rey. ''And this is going to sound really random, as I'm not a big fan of her music, but I love Pink's voice.

''I heard her do a song with Aerosmith when I was younger and thought: 'Holy s**t!'''

Conor previously admitted the band write better songs when they are hungover.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he confessed: ''I don't know why. I think it's because you're not in your mindset so you come up with a load of crap and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.''