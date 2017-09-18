Nothing But Thieves want to pen a Bond theme.

The 'Amsterdam' rockers would jump at the chance to join the likes of Sam Smith, Adele and Chris Cornell in recording a soundtrack for the spy thriller franchise.

In the meantime, the group - also comprised of Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake and James Price - have set their sights on selling out arenas.

Asked if he'd like write a song for 007, frontman Conor Mason said: ''I would do it tomorrow.

''I'd like to think we'll be playing Wembley Arena in two years, and the O2 in five.

''Any band that says they don't like playing big venues are idiots.

''Who wants to play in a tiny club for the rest of their life?''

The 24-year-old singer would also like to collaborate with two female pop stars, Lana Del Rey and Pink.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I'd love to write and perform with Lana Del Rey. ''And this is going to sound really random, as I'm not a big fan of her music, but I love Pink's voice.

''I heard her do a song with Aerosmith when I was younger and thought: 'Holy s**t!'''

Conor might be in luck as Daniel Craig, who will return as the suave secret agent in the upcoming 25th film in the series,

reportedly wants the new theme to feature an indie band.

The 49-year-old actor is believed to have been more involved in the production side this time round, including picking an artist to record the track.

Daniel is a big fan of the band Car Seat Headrest and after playing a major part in getting Adele to do 'Skyfall' in 2012, he could get his way.

An insider said previously: ''Daniel is a big music fan and loves Car Seat Headrest. Part of signing on for more Bond was more involvement in all aspects of production, including the theme song.

''Daniel was instrumental in getting Adele to sing 'Skyfall' and suggested Radiohead for 'Spectre' too, whose song did not get used in the end.''

The 'Casino Royale' star took the cast of his recent movie 'Logan Lucky', including Jack Quaid, to see the 'Something Soon' rockers.

Jack said: ''Daniel Craig took us out to go see Car Seat Headrest - it was one of the best nights of my life.''