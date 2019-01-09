Diane Kruger doesn't want people taking pictures of her newborn baby.

The 42-year-old actress has taken to Instagram to ask her fans, ''non-fans'' and paparazzi to not take or share pictures of her little girl, who she and partner Norman Reedus have chosen not to reveal the name of, without their permission, as they feel sharing the images ''expose'' the ''vulnerable and innocent'' tot.

Sharing a blurred out edit of one of the paparazzi shots, Diane wrote on Instagram: ''Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby.

''While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.

''Me and [Norman] would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal.

''Whoever has already posted them, please take them down.Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support. (sic)''

'The Walking Dead' star Norman, 50 - who also has 19-year-old son Mingus from his previous relationship to Helena Christensen, who he dated from 1998 to 2003 - previously shared a glimpse of the tot on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of him cradling his daughter's tiny hand, he wrote: ''A lot to be thankful for this year. this one especially. Love u Diane Mingus Helena. Happy family (sic)''

Diane - who met Norman during the production of the movie 'Sky' in 2015 - also gushed that the birth of their new daughter was a ''moment of joy.''

She previously said: ''It's a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year.''