Norah Jones' latest project was ''low-pressure''.

The 39-year-old singer's last album was 2016's 'Day Breaks' and since then she has concentrated on releasing singles, which she will compile for her latest LP 'Begin Again', which will be released on April 12.

Explaining her new method for making music, Norah told Rolling Stone: ''I felt inspired to record and try different things. I wanted it to be quick and fun and easy and low-pressure. It's a great way to collaborate with other people. Just a day or three in the studio and that's it.''

And Norah loved the collaborative process of working with different musicians on the tracks.

She said: ''I try to go in with a few clips of voice memo ideas to have a jumping off point. With each session the little ideas were definitely with those particular musicians in mind, but the hope is to always create in the moment and with each session there were songs that came out of nothing. I was very open and had no real expectations as far as direction, but each session has exceeded my expectations.''

Norah explained that changing her method of working has made her feel ''inspired'' about her career.

She said: ''It's been so fun and I feel very inspired right now and love all the different directions this is going.''

Meanwhile, Norah recently revealed that Brazilian music was a large part of her childhood and helped form the way she sings, and added that she listens to Neil Young for ''comfort''.

She said: ''I've always listened to Brazilian music. When I was growing up, my mom had a lot of Brazilian records.

''She was married before in her twenties and lived in Rio de Janeiro for a couple of years. She always had that stuff playing, and it helped form the way I sing.

''I listen to a lot of Neil Young for comfort, like when I'm cooking - things like 'American Stars 'N Bars'. Country music is a comfort to me. ''