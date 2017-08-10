Swedish actress Noomi Rapace has admitted she doesn't want to return to 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' franchise having played Lisbeth Salander in three movies already.
Noomi Rapace has no desire to return to 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' franchise.
The 37-year-old actress kicked off the franchise as Lisbeth Salander in a trilogy of movies which were filmed in late author Steig Larsson's native language of Swedish, but though new novels are being written by David Lagercrantz, Rapace insists she is done with the franchise.
Speaking to Den of Geek about a possible return, the actress said: ''No. I'm done. With everything I've done, when I'm done, I'm done.
''I move on and I don't like to repeat myself.
''You know, when I did Steig Larsson, I did the books he wrote himself. I was very close to it, and it took a big chunk out of my life and my heart.
''I lived that character for a couple of years and when I left her, it was kind of traumatic. I was puking and for two weeks; I was walking around like a zombie, feeling caught between Lisbeth Salander and Noomi.
''So when I left her, I left her for good.''
An English remake was made, which starred Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, but there has currently only been one film made in the trilogy.
Mara, 32, who also starred as Lisbeth Salander in the David Fincher-helmed movie, also revealed she doesn't want to return to the franchise.
In the first title, Salander wreaked revenge on her legal guardian who sexually assaulted her and teamed up with journalist Mikael Blomkvist - played by Craig - to investigate the murder of a young girl but stumbled across a family's dark secrets.
Sony has decided against making the second and third book in the series, titled 'The Girl Who Played with Fire' and 'The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest', and has jumped forward to the fourth novel instead titled 'The Girl in the Spider's Web', with Fede Alvarez being eyed to direct
The next movie is slated to be in cinemas next year.
The Rolling Stones star has thanked fans for their support following the news.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
A slow-burning intensity sets this crime thriller apart from the crowd, directed by Belgian filmmaker...
Bob Saginowski works behind the bar at Cousin Marv's in Brooklyn - an establishment often...
Christine is a manipulative and unpredictable chief of an advertising company. When she reins in...
Here's yet another preposterous action movie that's made watchable by a skilful director and an...
There are clear echoes of Scott's last outer space thriller (1979's Alien) in this big,...
Sir Ridley Scott's first sci-fi film since 1982 film Blade Runner, 'Prometheus' is set to...
In the future, Elizabeth Shaw leads a team of explorers into the furthest reaches of...
Ritchie, Downey and Law are back with another manic romp that feels more like a...