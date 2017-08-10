Noomi Rapace has no desire to return to 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' franchise.

The 37-year-old actress kicked off the franchise as Lisbeth Salander in a trilogy of movies which were filmed in late author Steig Larsson's native language of Swedish, but though new novels are being written by David Lagercrantz, Rapace insists she is done with the franchise.

Speaking to Den of Geek about a possible return, the actress said: ''No. I'm done. With everything I've done, when I'm done, I'm done.

''I move on and I don't like to repeat myself.

''You know, when I did Steig Larsson, I did the books he wrote himself. I was very close to it, and it took a big chunk out of my life and my heart.

''I lived that character for a couple of years and when I left her, it was kind of traumatic. I was puking and for two weeks; I was walking around like a zombie, feeling caught between Lisbeth Salander and Noomi.

''So when I left her, I left her for good.''

An English remake was made, which starred Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara, but there has currently only been one film made in the trilogy.

Mara, 32, who also starred as Lisbeth Salander in the David Fincher-helmed movie, also revealed she doesn't want to return to the franchise.

In the first title, Salander wreaked revenge on her legal guardian who sexually assaulted her and teamed up with journalist Mikael Blomkvist - played by Craig - to investigate the murder of a young girl but stumbled across a family's dark secrets.

Sony has decided against making the second and third book in the series, titled 'The Girl Who Played with Fire' and 'The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest', and has jumped forward to the fourth novel instead titled 'The Girl in the Spider's Web', with Fede Alvarez being eyed to direct

The next movie is slated to be in cinemas next year.