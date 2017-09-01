Noomi Rapace has described Amy Winehouse as being like an ''angel'' in her life and although she is interested in portraying her musical idol in a biopic she will not accept the part if she's not totally happy with the project.
Noomi Rapace has described Amy Winehouse as being like an ''angel'' in her life and she would be honoured to portray on the big screen.
The 37-year-old actress is reportedly attached to star in a biopic of the 'Back to Black' hitmaker - who tragically died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of just 27 - but Noomi has such love for the jazz singer and her work that unless the ''components'' are totally right she will not accept the role.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Noomi said: ''If I do it, all the components needs to be right. That's not a movie I can compromise with. She's been a big part of my life; at crucial moments, she was like an angel when I wasn't in a good place. I have a painting in my house that's four metres long that this Swedish artist did for me. It has ravens and the lyrics of 'Back to Black'. When I left Sweden after my divorce, that was what I brought with me. So the film needs to be close my heart and done the right way. And if not, it won't be me doing it. It's too precious to gamble with.''
The biopic about Amy is based on a script written by 'August Rush' director Kirsten Sheridan.
Music rights are currently in negotiation on the project, according to Screen Daily, which also revealed Kirsten is preparing to direct the project.
The proposed film is being discussed after the release of the controversial 2015 documentary 'Amy', which was directed by Asif Kapadia which angered her father Mitch Winehouse over claims he and other family members didn't do enough to help the musician overcome her addictions to booze and drugs.
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
A slow-burning intensity sets this crime thriller apart from the crowd, directed by Belgian filmmaker...
Bob Saginowski works behind the bar at Cousin Marv's in Brooklyn - an establishment often...
Christine is a manipulative and unpredictable chief of an advertising company. When she reins in...
Here's yet another preposterous action movie that's made watchable by a skilful director and an...
There are clear echoes of Scott's last outer space thriller (1979's Alien) in this big,...
Sir Ridley Scott's first sci-fi film since 1982 film Blade Runner, 'Prometheus' is set to...
In the future, Elizabeth Shaw leads a team of explorers into the furthest reaches of...
Ritchie, Downey and Law are back with another manic romp that feels more like a...