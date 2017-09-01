Noomi Rapace has described Amy Winehouse as being like an ''angel'' in her life and she would be honoured to portray on the big screen.

The 37-year-old actress is reportedly attached to star in a biopic of the 'Back to Black' hitmaker - who tragically died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of just 27 - but Noomi has such love for the jazz singer and her work that unless the ''components'' are totally right she will not accept the role.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Noomi said: ''If I do it, all the components needs to be right. That's not a movie I can compromise with. She's been a big part of my life; at crucial moments, she was like an angel when I wasn't in a good place. I have a painting in my house that's four metres long that this Swedish artist did for me. It has ravens and the lyrics of 'Back to Black'. When I left Sweden after my divorce, that was what I brought with me. So the film needs to be close my heart and done the right way. And if not, it won't be me doing it. It's too precious to gamble with.''

The biopic about Amy is based on a script written by 'August Rush' director Kirsten Sheridan.

Music rights are currently in negotiation on the project, according to Screen Daily, which also revealed Kirsten is preparing to direct the project.

The proposed film is being discussed after the release of the controversial 2015 documentary 'Amy', which was directed by Asif Kapadia which angered her father Mitch Winehouse over claims he and other family members didn't do enough to help the musician overcome her addictions to booze and drugs.