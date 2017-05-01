Noomi Rapace ''wanted to die'' after her dog passed away.

The 32-year-old actress was devoted to her pet pooch when she was a youngster and though she was only 12 when her canine companion died, she has stuck to her pledge not to ever get another dog.

She said: ''I grew up on a farm and my best friend was my dog. He was a big black dog, slightly aggressive to most people but so loyal with me.

''He went everywhere with me and then he was hit by a car and died. And then I wanted to die. I was 12, and I was heartbroken and I didn't get over it.

''I just promised myself that I would never open my heart for a dog again, and I haven't. I would really die if I lost a dog again. It's like my body has an inner scar that I'm aware of.''

The 'Unlocked' actress always makes the time to work out as she fears she would go ''insane'' if she didn't have an outlet.

She said: ''I can't stop exercising because I would go insane - I have too much going on in my head.

''I've been doing a lot of light weights and repetition, but never heavy weights because I'd look like a pitbull, my body loves to gain muscle. So the goal is to eat up some of my muscles, I want to look a bit frail.''

Noomi is terrified of spiders and had to come face-to-face with her phobia when she shot 'Rupture' in 2016.

She recalled to Empire magazine: ''I play a woman who gets kidnapped and put in a facility. Her worst fear is spiders so they torture her with spiders.

''The whole idea is that if you can confront your worst fear than you can become your better self and you can enter a new level of knowledge.

''So I'm tied up on the gurney, feet, arms, neck - I can't move - and they put a huge spider on my arm. It was awful. I didn't manage to overcome that one. I panicked and the spider started moving because they feel it.''