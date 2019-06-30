Noomi Rapace said it was a ''no-brainer'' doing 'The Captor' because she wanted to work with Ethan Hawke and move away from action.

The 'Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' star plays Bianca Lind alongside Ethan's Kaj Hansson / Lars Nystrom

in the heist movie (formerly known as 'Stockholm'), written-and-directed by Born To Be Blue's' Robert Budreau, which is partly inspired by Daniel Lang's 1974 New Yorker article 'The Bank Drama'.

And the 39-year-old Swedish star has admitted she was keen to act in an ''intimate'' movie.

Speaking on The Empire Film Podcast, she said: ''I've wanted to move away from action films and fight sequences and stunts.

''I wanted to do something intimate and like a proper drama with characters and explore a relationship and this felt like the perfect little gift given to me.

''It was like six, seven weeks in Toronto in a bank and it was very creative, very intense...''

On her co-star's keenness to learn her native language for the film set in the Swedish city, she said: ''It was a bit weird. I was sitting with Ethan Hawke in his trailer.

''He was like, 'How do you say the city name?'

''He was like we were practicing some Swedish actually.'

''He was hilarious because it's always the other way around, right?

''You know, Swede's trying to get rid of their accents and stuff like that.

''It's based on this article in The New Yorker so it's not straight after the main events.''

And on always wanting to be in a movie with the 49-year-old Hollywood star, she said: ''I wanted to work with Ethan, so it was a no-brainer.''

Noomi - who shot to fame as Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish film adaptations of 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo', 'The Girl Who Played with Fire' and 'The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest' - became ''fond'' of her character in the movie.

She added: ''It's a very complex character and I was very fond of her.''