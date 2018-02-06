Noomi Rapace has signed up to play a disturbed, grieving mother in 'Angel Of Mine'.

The psychological drama has been written by Luke Davis, who penned Oscar-nominated screenplay 'Lion' and David Regal.

Rapace - best known for her role in the original 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' movies - will star as Lizzie, a mother who is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her daughter. She becomes obsessed with a stranger's child, convinced she is actually her own.

The new project is based on the 2008 French film 'L'Empreinte de L'Ange'.

'Angel Of Mine' will begin shooting in April, directed by 'Strangerland's Kim Farrant.

Rapace, 38, recently finished filming Robert Budreau's 'Stockholm' with Ethan Hawke and Mark Strong.

The 'What Happened To Monday' star has previously been linked to star as Amy Winehouse in a biopic about the late singer.

Rapace said: ''If I do it, all the components needs to be right. That's not a movie I can compromise with. She's been a big part of my life; at crucial moments, she was like an angel when I wasn't in a good place. I have a painting in my house that's four metres long that this Swedish artist did for me. It has ravens and the lyrics of 'Back to Black'. When I left Sweden after my divorce, that was what I brought with me. So the film needs to be close my heart and done the right way. And if not, it won't be me doing it. It's too precious to gamble with.''

The 'Rehab' hitmaker tragically died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of just 27.