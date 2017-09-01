Hollywood actress Noomi Rapace has insisted she doesn't want to be given roles purely based around her gender or her body and wants to be respected for her talents.
Noomi Rapace doesn't want to be defined by her gender or body.
The 37-year-old actress has portrayed a number of strong women on screen such as Dr. Elizabeth Shaw in 'Prometheus' and as Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish adaptation of 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo', but Rapace thinks it's ''medieval'' to be defined by her sex.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''Since I started working, I didn't want to be defined by my sex or body. Why would I? It's very medieval. When I have a costume fitting or makeup session, it's like, 'No, I don't want to have full makeup in the end of the film if I've been trying to survive for 72 hours.' I've been f***ed up, of course I wouldn't look perfect; I'd be a mess! And all these voices around me are saying, 'No, we think you look a little bit too rough.' ''
Noomi also admitted from a young age she made a decision not to pick any roles offered to her based on her looks.
She said: ''Being an actress is a world of possibilities. If I corner myself by saying I need to look a certain way, I lose that freedom. I saw this film I did when I was 22 and I was like, 'Holy...' I hate what I looked like. And then I said, 'Noomi, if you're going to be an actress, it can't be about what you look like. It needs to be about what's going on inside you.' ''
Noomi can currently be seen starring as a set of septuplet sisters in the Netflix sci-fi movie 'What Happened to Monday' and she admits that it was ''extremely difficult'' to portray to so many different people.
She said: ''It was the hardest thing I've ever done: a very long shoot, technically, extremely difficult. It took over my life for five months. But I got to play seven completely different personalities. I didn't want them to fall into cliches or caricatures: the shy one, the tomboy one, the cute one. So I had different perfumes and playlists for each. When I was changing from one to the other I'd wash off, take the wig off, take the smell off, put on the new smell, the new soundtrack. It was like a ritual.''
There are some brilliant new shows and films hitting Netflix in September, 2017.
By injecting a steady sense of fun, this slick but mindless action thriller both holds...
Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is a CIA interrogator who gets embroiled in a terrorist plot...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
A slow-burning intensity sets this crime thriller apart from the crowd, directed by Belgian filmmaker...
Bob Saginowski works behind the bar at Cousin Marv's in Brooklyn - an establishment often...
Christine is a manipulative and unpredictable chief of an advertising company. When she reins in...
Here's yet another preposterous action movie that's made watchable by a skilful director and an...
There are clear echoes of Scott's last outer space thriller (1979's Alien) in this big,...
Sir Ridley Scott's first sci-fi film since 1982 film Blade Runner, 'Prometheus' is set to...
In the future, Elizabeth Shaw leads a team of explorers into the furthest reaches of...
Ritchie, Downey and Law are back with another manic romp that feels more like a...