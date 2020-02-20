Yungblud insists he's ''absolutely not'' having sex with Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs.

The 22-year-old rocker has shared how he became mates with the 20-year-old model - whose mother is interior designer Meg Matthews - after gate-crashing the former Oasis frontman's party and denied they are anything more than friends.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - said the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker told him he had ''never heard of [him]'', and he boldly replied by telling Noel that he will one day ''soon''.

Speaking to the latest issue of ES Magazine - of which Yungblud is the cover star - he recalled: ''He said, 'What the f*** are you doing in here?'

''So I said, 'I snuck in.'

''[He introduced himself as Yungblud.]

''He said, 'Never f***ing heard of you.'

''I said, 'You will soon.'

''I'm good mates with his daughter Anaïs now, and she's come on tour with us.

''And everyone thinks we're s****ing but we're absolutely f***ing not.''

The 'original me' singer also opened up on his split from Halsey - who he dated for nine months before going their separate ways in September 2019 - and how they ended their romance because they ''weren't ready'' to commit to each other.

He told the publication: ''Well, we were together when we could be together.

''I think that's why things ended.

''We have our own goals and ambitions. We weren't ready to... be together all the time.''

The pop star - who is now dating 'American Horror Story' actor Evan Peters - recently insisted she has learnt it is ''not good'' to date other musicians.

The 25-year-old singer - who also previously romanced rapper G-Eazy - now chooses to keep her love life private, and admitted having a different profession to her partner is beneficial as she's not talking about work all of the time.

Halsey - whose real name is Ashley Frangipane - said: ''A friend of mine - another female artist who has been criticised for dating a lot of people -- said, 'Ashley, you need to live your f***ing life and ignore what people say about you.'

''And so now I keep everything to myself in terms of my romantic relationships. I will say that it's good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere.

''Now it's my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work.''

The full interview with Yungblud appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine, out on Thursday 20th February.