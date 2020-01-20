Noel Gallagher and Nile Rodgers are headlining this year's Teenage Cancer Trust series.

The fundraising concerts - which kicked off in 2000 - return to the Royal Albert Hall from March 23-29, and the first acts have been announced with more special guests still to be revealed.

Stereophonics will return to top the bill on March 25 two decades after playing the first ever Teenage Cancer Trust gig, with legend Paul Weller - who was also there 20 years ago - joining them on the night for a special solo acoustic set.

Groove Armada take to the stage the following night and on March 27, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be headlining.

Two nights later Nile Rodgers & CHIC will close the show for the series' 20th edition.

Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust Patron, said in a statement: ''Once again we've got some incredible artists on the bill for 2020 and I can't thank them enough for giving up their time for Teenage Cancer Trust.

''Since the first gig back in 2000 audiences have raised millions to fund Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, support teams and special hospital wards that have helped young people cope with some unimaginably hard times.

''Without Teenage Cancer Trust these specialist services would simply not be there.''

The Who legend described anyone who has supported the charity as a ''hero'', and revealed he has seen the impact its work can have.

He added: ''I've seen first-hand the difference this support makes to so many young people with cancer over the years and I'm beyond proud to be a part of the Teenage Cancer Trust team.

''Everyone who's helped us achieve this is a hero in my book, and I'd like to thank everyone who has got us this far.''

Kate Collins, Chief Executive Officer for Teenage Cancer Trust, added: ''We're incredibly grateful for the amazing support from the artists getting involved in our 2020 gigs.

''It's going to be an unforgettable experience and will help us support every young person with cancer who needs us.''