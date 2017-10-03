Noel Gallagher was inspired by Kanye West on his new album.

The 50-year-old rock legend has revealed how 'Fort Knox', the opening track on the upcoming Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds album 'Who Built The Moon?', is influenced by Kanye's track 'Fade'.

Noel had played his producer David Holmes the hip hop song - the final single from Kanye's album 'The Life of Pablo' as an example of the type of music he'd been listening to.

Once the pair had completed psychedelic track 'Fort Knox' the pair considered sending it to Kanye but Noel ultimately decided to keep it for himself.

According to ET Canada, Noel made the revelation whilst speaking at a playback of his upcoming LP at Capitol Records studios in Los Angeles, saying: ''I just realised it was too f***ing good, so I kept it.''

'Fade' features Kanye, Post Malone and Ty Dolla Sign and contains samples of several different songs including Chicago House classic 'Mystery of Love' by Mr. Fingers, 'Deep Inside' by Hardrive, 'I Get Lifted' by Barbara Tucker and '(I Know) I'm Losing You' by Undisputed Truth.

David recently revealed the new album will ''surprise'' people with the producer - who is famous for his soundtrack work on movies such as 'Ocean's Eleven' and most recently 'Logan Lucky' - getting Noel to work in a new way from what he had ever done as part of Oasis or as a solo artist.

He teased: ''People are going to be surprised. I think people love Noel and they're desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record - a lot of Noel's music is quite mid-tempo. This one is fun.''

Giving his fans an insight into the creative process, Noel previously said: ''I am writing in the studio for the first time. I've not allowed myself to go in with any completed songs, so I am writing in there, it's happening all around me ... It's a bit chaotic but the end results are great so far.''

'Who Built the Moon?' will be released on November 24, 2017.