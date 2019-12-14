Noel Gallagher is going to take 2020 off and not start work on his next High Flying Birds album until 2021.

The former Oasis guitarist has a few festival shows scheduled for next year, and he has the EP 'Blue Moon Rising' set for release in March, but other than that he has decided to ''step back'' for a while.

He said: ''Apart from the odd festival date next summer, I think I'm going to try to take 2020 off.

''Now, that being said, my missus may have something to say about that.

''Plus, I've got a load of songs, they've just got to be knocked into shape.

''On the way down to meet you I was working on them on my iPad, making another list.

''I have a list of things - 'I must do that' - but actually, once the Christmas EP is out of the way, I'm going to take a step back.''

The 'Wandering Star' singer has been at loggerheads with his estranged brother and former bandmate, Liam Gallagher, since the band went their separate ways after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their Paris gig in 2009.

And Noel, 52, says he takes ''great pleasure'' in ''ruining'' the ''days'' of the younger fans of the Britpop group who have got into their back catalogue since ex-frontman Liam, 47, launched his solo career in 2017.

He added to Guitar.com: ''I just need to get away from it for a bit. ''So I don't think I'll start to make an album seriously till 2021. ''The thing is, there's a generation now, between 15 and 18 years old, that have just got into the Oasis thing.

''They've never heard most of what I've done, that's for sure.

''But really, they have no idea what was going on before.

''So for those little pr**ks, I'll take great pleasure in ruining their days.''

Among Noel's concerts next year, is an open air gig at London's Kenwood House in Hampstead Heath on Sunday June 21 2020, as part of the Heritage Live concert series.

The 'Wonderwall' songwriter formed his High Flying Birds band in 2011, two years after Oasis split.

Since then the 'Holy Mountain' musicians have released three albums, with the hits from which fans will be able to hear alongside the Manchester legends' classics when the 11-piece band - which currently features former Oasis bandmates Gem Archer, Mike Rowe, and Chris Sharrock - takes to the stage at Kenwood House next summer.