Noel Gallagher will never forgive brother Liam for insulting his family.

The 52-year-old singer has hit out at his younger brother and former Oasis bandmate for his verbal attacks on his wife Sara MacDonald and specifically a WhatsApp message Liam sent to the guitarist's 19-year-old daughter Anais in which the 'Shockwave' singer - saved in the contacts under the name ''Uncle Liam'' - told his niece to tell her stepmother Sara to be ''very careful'' after she mocked him ahead of his performance at the Glastonbury Festival in June.

Noel - who also has sons Donovan, 11, and Sonny, eight, with Sara - is adamant that Liam, 46, crossed the line when he involved his family in their feud and for that reason a reconciliation is definitely not on the cards.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, the 'In the Heat of the Moment' hitmaker said: ''I've got one fatal flaw in my otherwise perfect make-up as a human being, which is I don't forgive people.

''Once you start texting my children - and his two sons have been going for her, too - and legitimise my wife being bullied on the internet, where she has to shut down Instagram accounts because of the vile s**t being written about her and my daughter, then it ain't happening.''

Noel - who admitted he wishes their bitter sibling rivalry was just a ploy to sell an Oasis reunion in the future - claims Liam has a history of sending ''threatening'' messages to his family and insists he can only ''get away'' with it because of his fame.

He added: ''That's not the first time he's sent texts to my daughter, or left threatening phone calls on my wife's answering machine.

''So when he's threatening my wife via my teenage daughter, I'm thinking, 'You know, if you weren't a rock star, if you were just an uncle who worked in a garage, you'd be getting a visit from the police. But because you're a rock star, wahey, you get away with that s**t.' ''

The 'Don't Look Back In Anger' singer also slated Liam's Glastonbury Festival set and said he was ''embarrassed'' by his sibling's performance.

He explained: ''I don't think I've ever been so embarrassed for a man in my entire life. He's pulled off the incredible magic trick of making those Oasis songs sound weedy and thin.

''And he looked like he was having the worst day of his life, walking around in what looks like a pair of my son's pyjamas, shouting into a mic about some perceived injustice ... if you can't sing 'em, don't play 'em!''