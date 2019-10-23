Noel Gallagher won't go to his brother Liam's wedding - because he wasn't invited to the other two nuptials.

The 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker insists he won't be attending Liam's wedding to Debbie Gwyther as his sibling didn't invite him to his previous weddings to Patsy Kensit in 1997 and Nicole Appleton in 2008.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the BMI Awards at London's Savoy hotel, when asked if he would be attending his brother's nuptials, he said: ''No I didn't get an invite. No f***ing hell what do you think? He didn't invite me to the previous four weddings, so I'm not going to go to this one.''

Liam had previously revealed he would be inviting Noel to the celebrations, despite their much-discussed feud.

He shared: ''My mam is like, 'You've got to invite him'. And I will. They'll get a little envelope through the door. They won't come ... but you never know - like I said before, they go to the opening of anything so as soon as they open it, it'll be like, 'Come on Noel, get your Dermot O'Leary outfit on, we're going out.'''

Liam admitted he was ''buzzing'' to get married and also shared some details of his proposal, revealing he popped the question during a holiday on Italy's Amalfi coast.

He said: ''Third time lucky. I'm ready to do it again. I'm buzzing more than her. This one's going to be a big thing. We'd been talking about it for ages and Debbie was going, 'I'm not too sure, I can't be a***d'. The sun was coming down, we were having a drink and I went, 'Look, shall we do it?'''

Noel and Liam have been embroiled in a decade long feud ever the guitarist quit Oasis in 2009 following a massive backstage row backstage before a headline festival appearance in Paris which ended with Liam swinging a guitar at his older brother's head ''like an axe''.