Noel Gallagher will never reconcile with his estranged father.

The 52-year-old rocker and his brothers Liam and Paul cut off all ties with their dad Tommy Gallagher after years of abuse and Noel said he has no regrets about not having his father - who his mother Peggy divorced in 1986 - in his life anymore.

When asked by Ireland's Sunday Independent if he will ever make up with Tommy, he said: ''I wouldn't have thought so, no. He doesn't mean anything to me.

''The bad stuff completely outweighs the good stuff. OK, he got me into supporting Man City. Thanks a lot. That's the least you could f**king do for me.''

Noel is extremely close to his mother Peggy and revealed she rarely complains about his behaviour, except when he slags off Liam in interviews.

When asked if he ever gets irate calls from his mother, Noel said: ''Only the usual, you know, about Liam. That's about it. But it's like, once you get to a certain age it's - 'Mam, I'm not f**king 19 any more!'

''It goes back: once you leave home, mums don't have an opinion any more. If she is complaining about sh*t now, I'll say, 'You are f**king aware that I'm 52, OK? I'm sorry. Those days are over. Over'. But you know, parents are parents. I'll be the same with my kids. I'll be giving out to them when I'm Peggy's age.''

Meanwhile, Noel recently revealed he will never forgive Liam for insulting his family.

The singer hit out at his younger brother and former Oasis bandmate for his verbal attacks on his wife Sara MacDonald and specifically a WhatsApp message Liam sent to the guitarist's 19-year-old daughter Anais in which he told his niece to tell her stepmother Sara to be ''very careful'' after she mocked him ahead of his performance at the Glastonbury Festival in June.

Noel - who also has sons Donovan, 11, and Sonny, eight, with Sara - is adamant that Liam, 46, crossed the line when he involved his family in their feud and for that reason a reconciliation is definitely not on the cards.

He said: ''I've got one fatal flaw in my otherwise perfect make-up as a human being, which is I don't forgive people.

''Once you start texting my children - and his two sons have been going for her, too - and legitimise my wife being bullied on the internet, where she has to shut down Instagram accounts because of the vile s**t being written about her and my daughter, then it ain't happening.

''That's not the first time he's sent texts to my daughter, or left threatening phone calls on my wife's answering machine.

''So when he's threatening my wife via my teenage daughter, I'm thinking, 'You know, if you weren't a rock star, if you were just an uncle who worked in a garage, you'd be getting a visit from the police. But because you're a rock star, wahey, you get away with that s**t.' ''