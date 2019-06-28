Noel Gallagher has claimed leaving Oasis was easy because he was ''restless'' and ''bored'' of the band.

The Britpop group's 52-year-old former guitarist quit the band in June 2009, after a backstage fight with his rival sibling and frontman Liam Gallagher, 46, at their show in Paris, which saw him swing his guitar around his older brother's head and resulted in their split.

Noel has now admitted he was fed up with making ''stadium rock'' tunes for their fans and so it was no ''struggle'' to move on.

Speaking on Eddie Hearn's 'No Passion, No Point' podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: ''One of the reasons it wasn't much of a struggle leaving Oasis was that we'd allowed ourselves to be dictated to by our audience.

''They wanted stadium rock and we thought that was it.

''Towards the end of Oasis I was getting restless and bored with the music.''

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker - who was the chief songwriter in the band - also credits his own ''taste'' in music for Oasis' success and his solo career.

He said: ''And now I trust my instincts. And if it sounds good to me...

''I picked all the singles in Oasis and I got by on my taste running that band.

''And more or less I've got it right so when I'm in the studio and I've come up with (new single) 'Black Star Dancing', I think: 'Well if I like it, a healthy percentage of people will like it too'.''

Noel also admitted that he is not about fame and would rather people didn't know ''the real'' him, which comes after Liam joked in his recent documentary, 'As It Was', that his brother ''wears many masks''.

He said: ''I'm quite a private person.

''I'm not interested in people seeing what socks I'm wearing or taking a photo of a croissant and going: 'Breakfast anybody?'

''I don't want anyone to know anything about me at all.

''I'm not interested in people seeing the real me.''