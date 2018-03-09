Noel Gallagher wants to write a song for Morrissey.

The 50-year-old rocker has decided he wants to start sharing his songwriting talents around and has made a wish list of artists he wants to work with and top of his list is The Smiths legend - who is one of his idols and friend.

Noel and Morrissey both hail from Manchester, England, and the former Oasis star is also keen to get in the studio with another musician from his hometown, Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder.

The 'Wonderwall' hitmaker is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as saying: ''If I could write a song for Morrissey that would be great because he was a big part of my teenage years.

''I'd like to write a song with Shaun Ryder as well, that would be great fun. I would work with anyone and everyone.''

Noel - who is still engaged in a war of words with his brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher - decided to experiment on his last solo LP, 'Who Built The Moon?', after being encouraged to write in the studio for the first time by producer David Holmes.

And Noel is continuing his experimental phase by switching instruments for his songwriting sessions at home, ditching the guitar for the bass.

He spilled: ''I've been writing songs on the bass recently. I've got to say it's f***ing unbelievable. No wonder Sting is so f***ing rich! Everything I'm writing at the minute sounds like The Police or The Cure.''

If Noel fulfills his wish to work with Morrissey, 58, and Shaun, 55, it won't be the first time he's collaborated with fellow rock legends.

The guitarist has previously recorded with Stone Roses singer Ian Brown, Damon Albarn's animated group Gorillaz and his close friend Paul Weller.

Noel has also indulged his dance music tendencies with The Chemical Brothers - who has worked with on three occasions - and drum and bass producer Goldie.