Noel Gallagher has claimed he's having ''the most fun'' he's ''ever had'' touring with U2.

The rock 'n' roll star travelled the world with his brother Liam - who he no longer speaks to - in Oasis and has seemingly taken a swipe at his sibling and insisted that supporting the Irish group on the 30th anniversary tour of their seminal album 'The Joshua Tree' has been his best experience on the road, because he's joined by his ''family and friends''.

He explained: ''I've been touring in one form or another for over 25 years and this is the most fun I've ever had.

''We're playing in all the great cities in Europe. My family are on the road with me [and] my friends. It's been amazing. (U2) have been absolutely brilliant every night. They're one of my favourite ever bands, ever.''

However, Noel - who is performing solo on the 'Joshua Tree Tour' but also fronts his new band The High Flying Birds - admitted that he's also enjoying being the support act because it means he has to do a lot less work.

He told the FC Barcelona website: ''I'm only on stage for an hour. I'm off stage by eight o'clock, half eight. Have summat to eat, something to drink, watch U2, have two days off.''

thinks ''fame is wasted on c***s'' nowadays.

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old rock recently said fame is ''wasted on c***s'' nowadays and used One Direction's Harry Styles, 21, as an example, insisting he lacks ''spirit.''

He said: ''I'll tell you what's wrong. Fame's wasted on these c***s today.

''Harry Styles has got nothing to say for himself - nothing. 'You alright, mate?' ''Uhhh.'' That's it. The gig will never die because you can't download it. You can't download spirit.''