Noel Gallagher is set to work with producer David Holmes again on his next album and ''send people over the edge''.

The 'Holy Mountain' singer has topped the charts with his new psychedelic LP 'Who Built The Moon?' - which he has described as ''cosmic pop'' - but he and David are already planning something even more out there for his next release.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''If you think this one was far out then David has got an idea for the next one which is going to send people over the edge!''

His latest album gave former Noel his 10th number one in a row - a run which started with his old band Oasis' acclaimed debut 'Definitely Maybe' in 1994.

After 'Who Built The Moon?' made history in the UK Album Charts, Noel, 50, has joked it has given him an even greater sense of ''self-confidence'', and he believes people's appreciation for LP will only increase with time.

He said: ''It made chart history so this was the one that pushed me over the edge into sublime arrogance. I'm in my own universe now of extreme self-confidence. I think my new album has got legs and I think the longer it is around the more people will like it.''

It comes after Noel's brother Liam, 45, claimed he's ''too rock 'n' roll'' to join his sibling's ''naff band'' The High Flying Birds when he was told by one of his 2.64 million Twitter followers to start practicing a new instrument so he could be part of the backing group.

Replying to the fan, who suggested her learns to play the tambourine - which he already uses on stage, Liam snapped back: ''I'm too rock n roll for his naff band (sic)''

Liam's debut solo album 'As You Were' also topped the chart and has so far outsold his older brother's latest effort.