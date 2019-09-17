Noel Gallagher will be honoured with the BMI President's Award at the 2019 BMI London Awards.

The 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker - who was the chief lyricist in his former band Oasis - is being recognised for his ''influence'' on songwriting and for being ''one of the most prolific songwriters of his generation''.

BMI President and CEO, Mike O'Neill, commented: ''Noel Gallagher is one of the most prolific songwriters of his generation.

''His originality and authenticity have inspired musicians and fans around the world, both as the songwriting genius behind Oasis and as a solo artist. We're incredibly honoured to recognise Noel's achievements and present him with the BMI President's Award.''

The 'Wonderwall' songwriter follows in the footsteps of the likes of Jamiroquai's Jay Kay, Kenny Chesney, Pink, Willie Nelson, Maroon 5's Adam Levine and Gloria and Emilio Estefan in receiving the prestigious accolade.

The annual ceremony, which takes place on October 21 at London's Savoy Hotel, will also see 'Decline' hitmaker Raye become the first ever recipient of The BMI Impact Award.

The prize has been created to celebrate the artist's ''groundbreaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music''.

As well as featuring on hit songs including Jonas Blue's 'By Your Side' and top 5 single 'You Don't Know Me' with Jax Jones, Raye has co-written songs for the likes of Little Mix, Rita Ora, John Legend and Ellie Goulding.

And this year saw her work with her idol Beyonce on the track 'Bigger' from the R&B superstar's 'The Lion King: The Gift' album, which is inspired by the remake of the Disney classic.

Meanwhile, The Million-Air Awards, Song of the Year and Most Performed works will all be recognised at the star-studded ceremony next month.

The likes of Ed Sheeran, Liam Payne, Tinie Tempah, James Arthur and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid were among the winners last year.