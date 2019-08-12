Noel Gallagher is leaving London because he's worried about rising crime levels.

The 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker - who has daughter Anais, 19, from his marriage to Meg Matthews and sons Donovan, 11, and Sonny, eight, with spouse Sara MacDonald - is moving his family out of the city because he and his wife are worried the kids will get mugged or worse while travelling to school.

He said: ''We're just about to move out to Hampshire. We didn't want the kids growing up in London.

''We've had two stabbings outside our house in the last while. I live as you can imagine in quite an affluent area. At one end of the street is one housing estate and the other end is another housing estate, and they are currently at war.

''One guy was multiple stabbed in the middle of the f**king day and an air ambulance had to come and land in the middle of the street and all the streets were taped off.

''Anyway, our lad is 11 and is now coming to go to secondary school and we were just saying it would be too f**king stressful if he is on the Tube and he is coming home and he is being mugged for his phone.

''So we decided that we are going to go out to the country and put them to school in the country. We'll just commute into London.''

This isn't the first time the 52-year-old rocker has quit living in the capital as he admitted he previously moved away from his infamous north London mansion, Supernova Heights, to escape his partying lifestyle, but things didn't go according to plan.

He told Ireland's Sunday Independent newspaper: ''Supernova Heights was great for the time but then there came a point when I thought: 'I need to get out of this'.''

''I went out to the country. Unfortunately, the party followed out to the country. And what happened then is, they would just f**king stay forever. It was at that point where I was, 'I need to get f***king rid of all these people'.

''It was coming to the end of my marriage [to Meg] and all that. 'They've all got to go'... Within two months of that thought, I'm thinking 'How do I do it? What do I do?'. I met Sara, and that was the catalyst for everything. And I was just like 'Well, I'll run away with her, then. That's what I'll do'. And that's what I did.''

While Noel no longer sees eye-to-eye with his brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher, his sibling has previously aired similar concerns about London's knife crime problem.

The 'Shockwave' singer - who has Molly, 22, Lennon, 19, Gene, 17, and Gemma, six, from previous relationships - said: ''Every morning you wake up there's some 16-year-old being knifed to death and that.

''I've got kids that age, out and about and that, doing their thing, living, being young. That freaks me right out - it does worry me. I've got teenagers.

''I'd have a word with that mayor - he seems to not be doing a good job, all them kids getting knifed and all that.

''The only thing that ever comes out of his mouth is, 'London is open'. What, open for knife crime and dying and stuff?''