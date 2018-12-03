Noel Gallagher is set to play at Manchester's Heaton Park - for the first time since taking to the stage with Oasis in 2009.

The 51-year-old musician - who hails from the English city - will play at the iconic open-air venue with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in June 2019, a decade after he last performed at the location as part of 'Wonderwall' hitmakers Oasis.

The homecoming concert will take place on June 7, and will be Noel's biggest open-air gig of 2019.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - who are completed by Gem Archer, Chris Sharrock, Jeremy Stacey, Russell Pritchard, and Tim Smith - will be supported at the gig by alternative rock band Doves, who are performing after a nine-year hiatus.

Although the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker hasn't performed at the venue without Oasis - who disbanded in 2009 following a row between Noel and his brother and rival Liam Gallagher - the Britpop legend admits that he's loving life since the band came to an end.

He previously said: ''Ten years later, I'm still on tour, I feel younger, I'm better looking, I have a better band and I write better songs.

''I'm happier and Manchester City won the Premier League three times - what more could I ask for?''

Noel - who was in the band with brother Liam for 18 years before their explosive end - penned all the tracks on Oasis' first three albums before other members started contributing tracks with the 'Standing on the Shoulder of Giants' LP in 2000.

However, while he has insisted the group was in a better place with him ''in charge of everything'', he also claimed he has grown as a songwriter since going solo.

He added: ''I'm 51 years old and don't think I compose music the same way I did when I was 25 - that would be ridiculous.

''When I left Oasis I didn't do it because I didn't like the sound - I invented Oasis' sound.''

Tickets for Noel's Heaton Park gig go on sale at 10am on Friday (07.12.18).