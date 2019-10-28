Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to play an exclusive outdoor show in London in June next year.

The 52-year-old rocker and his band have announced they will play an exclusive outdoor show at London's Kenwood House in Hampstead Heath on Sunday June 21 2020, as part of the Heritage Live concert series.

Noel - who was previously a founding member of rock band Oasis with his brother and bitter rival Liam Gallagher - formed his High Flying Birds band in 2011, two years after the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers split.

Since then the 'Holy Mountain' musicians have released three albums, the hits from which fans will be able to hear alongside Oasis classics when the 11-piece band - which currently features former Oasis bandmates Gem Archer, Mike Rowe, and Chris Sharrock - takes to the stage at Kenwood House next summer.

The Heritage Live concert series is now in its third year at English Heritage site, and brings the best in live music to the most beautiful of outdoor settings at one of the capital's most significant historic properties. The series has previously hosted artists such as Kris Kristofferson, Madness, and Hacienda Classical.

Tickets for the Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds concert will go on general sale on Friday (01.11.19) at 9am, with a Ticketmaster pre-sale starting from Wednesday (30.10.19) at 9am.

All tickets will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk, where hospitality packages will also be available.

Further dates for Heritage Live at Kenwood House 2020 are still to be announced.