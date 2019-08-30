Noel Gallagher will keep performing into his 90s, as long as he still has his hair.

The Oasis star has vowed to continue to take to the stage for decades to come, as long as he's still got his luscious looks.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: ''I haven't got any moves to protect into my 70s so I could probably do the standing still thing well into my 90s; should I ever live to 90. Will I be doing this at 70?

''Part of me genuinely hopes not and an equal part of me genuinely hopes I am. There is one ­fundamental reason why I do not give a s**t about the age thing - it is this full head of hair. This little f***er here dictates everything. Can you imagine a bald Mick Jagger - it is a horrifying thought. That just says it all. It is all about the hair - that is it.''

The 52-year-old musician previously revealed he doesn't think there are any rock stars left, insisting most bands have either ''naff'' frontmen or they're too old.

He said: ''There are no English rock stars left. There are famous guys in bands, but rock stars now in England? Meh. They're either very f***ing naff, or the wrong side of 40, or they don't write their own music and have nothing to say.

''And they have bad hair and even worse shoes ... There was no big master plan but when it's finished and you take a step back and listen to it, there's just an overriding feeling of joy and optimism. It's very easy now to pick up a guitar and just sing what's on the news. Well, I say, that's f***ing boring. If I want to know what's going on in the world, I can watch the news. I want to hear beauty and truth in music, not the news. The news is boring.''