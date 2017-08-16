Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline Manchester Arena's re-opening concert on September 9.

The former Oasis guitarist will be joined by local acts including Blossoms, The Courteeners and Rick Astley at the first show at the venue following the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande's concert at the venue on May 22, which saw 23 people were killed and 250 were injured.

All money made from ticket sales will be donated to the Manchester Memorial Fund, which has been setup to fund a memorial for the people who tragically lost their lives.

A note revealing the line-up for the event called 'We Are Manchester' posted on Noel's Twitter reads: ''We Are Manchester Saturday 9th September, Manchester Arena will re-open with a special benefit concert to honour those affected by May's atrocities.

The evening will feature NGHFB's & other top Manchester bands including Courteeners & Blossoms.

Tickets go on sale 9am, Thursday 17th August.

All profits from the concert will raise money for the Manchester Memorial Fund, a charitable trust overseen by the Lord Mayor of Manchester which will go towards establishing a permanent memorial for the victims of the 22nd May attack. (sic)''

It is only fitting that the 50-year-old rocker should perform at the show as Oasis' 1996 hit 'Don't Look Back in Anger' has became an anthem for the Northern city in the wake of the horrific terrorist bombing.

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker's brother and bitter rival Liam Gallagher, 44, performed the song at Ariana's One Love Manchester benefit concert in June.

And even though Noel donated the royalties from the track to the victims, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker blasted his sibling for not performing the song with him at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

At the time, he said: ''He's made it clear that a reunion is not at the top of his priorities and right now it's not the top of mine. I would prefer it if I was in Oasis, but that's not what the Manchester concert was about. He could have got up and done 'Don't Look Back in Anger' and never even had to see me.

''Are you telling me that if Noel Gallagher rocked up with his guitar and knocked on the door they would say, 'You're not invited, mate'? So he can f**k off on that one. I don't care if he was in the Amalfi Coast or wherever, it lacked sympathy on his behalf. We have family and friends in Manchester and me mam's still there, and it would have been nice to do it for his people. End of.''

Tickets for 'We Are Manchester' go on sale on Thursday (17.08.17).