Noel Gallagher thinks anyone who doesn't like the result of the Brexit referendum should ''go to North Korea''.

The 52-year-old rocker opposes Britain's decision to leave the European Union, but has insisted the public ought to respect the democratic process.

He explained: ''You take part in a democratic f***ing process - if you don't like the outcome, go to North Korea.

''I sat the day of Brexit and thought: 'I can't be a****d going to the polling station, who the f*** would vote to leave Europe? It's a nonsensical f***ing idea'. And you wake up the next day and think: 'F***ing hell, s***.'

''But the thing that is taking place after that is frankly a disgrace. It's a disgrace when you see people trying to get that vote overturned. Because that's fascism. Straight up. Pure and simple.

''Flying in the face of democracy, no matter what, because you don't like what f***ing happened.

''None of us like it. But there it is, it's happened. I get really f***ing cross at myself for not voting, as I'm sure a lot of people didn't vote.

''They didn't because they were thinking no one's going to vote to leave, it's a ridiculous idea. But now, I would defend the rights of people who voted to leave - it has to f***ing go through.''

The former Oasis star also claimed Britain currently finds itself in the midst of ''strange times''.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News newspaper, Noel reflected: ''We're living in strange times, aren't we, where people's beliefs are so opposing ... It used to be people who were right-wing who were violent, protesting violently.

''Now you see people who are left-wing violently protesting and lobbing milkshakes - where did the milkshakes come from? It's f***ing funny as f*** - over each other.''