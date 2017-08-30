Noel Gallagher has hinted that he has a new single coming soon.

The former Oasis guitarist's third studio album is scheduled to be released in November, and on Tuesday night (29.08.17) Noel teased his fans with a cryptic post about The High Flying Birds LP, which will be the follow-up to 2015's 'Chasing Yesterday'.

The 'Some Might Say' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a picture of a room with a large clear sheet hanging up with the words ''It's A Beautiful World'' emblazoned across it, leading his followers to believe it's the title of the first track on the record.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: ''Isn't it!?!?! (sic)''

The 50-year-old rocker has been working with producer David Holmes at the music maestro's home in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and at his private studio at his house in London and previously spilled details of the album's release date.

When quizzed as to when fans can expect to hear his next batch of songs, Noel replied: ''I believe it's slated for a November release.''

When pushed for a song title, he said: ''There's one just called instrumental number three.''

The 'AKA... What a Life!' hitmaker previously admitted he is very excited about unveiling the album to the world because Holmes - who is famous for his movie soundtrack work - got him to record in a totally different way for him.

In a 2016 interview with BBC Radio 6, he said: ''All the songs that I was writing towards making a record have not been used because when we decided to make a record with David Holmes the way he works is that all the writing gets done in the studio. So I started this record at his house in Belfast. The process is the complete opposite to the way that I've always worked. With this, you have no idea what you've got until it's there, and the end results are great because they're constantly evolving.''

Noel's younger brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher is also putting the finishing touches to his own album.

The 44-year-old singer is releasing his debut solo LP, titled 'As You Were', and the wild rocker has previously told the band's fans to expect 2017 to be ''the year of the face off'' between him and Noel - who he has barely spoken to since the guitarist quit Oasis in 2009 following a backstage fight between the siblings.

In a Twitter rant, Liam posted: ''2017 the year of the face off Wright vs wrong Real Vs fake Love vs Hate as you were LFUKING x

''He's not the messiahs he's a vet NORTY boy ... Chilli putter Carlo void man (sic)''