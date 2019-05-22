Noel Gallagher has revealed Steve Coogan recorded him an Alan Partridge answering machine message.

The former Oasis rocker will be joined by the High Flying Birds when he plays a Sunday Sessions festival show on May 28 in Norwich - the hometown of the star's comic creation - and he admitted he is a huge fan of the hapless fictional broadcaster.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I am a huge Partridge fan as are all of my band, except the two French birds who haven't got a clue what we find so funny!

''Steve was at my house in the '90s and he did Alan Partridge on my answer machine message.''

Noel, 51, isn't the only one to have a connection to the 53-year-old actor though, as his brother Liam, 46, previously opened up about waking up next to Steve after a drunken night out.

He called: ''I love Coogan. I partied with him once, there was a wedding going on, Me and him are sat at the bar, having a couple of drinks. Loads of people come in and they're going 'Liam, are you going to sing Wonderwall?'.

''I was like, no none of that nonsense. He's going, 'Leave him alone, I'll sing a song'. And I don't think they really knew who he was. And he got up on stage and sang It's Not Unusual by Tom Jones, but f***ing mega.

''Anyway, we drank loads of Guinness and gone up to our room and we crashed out. I woke up in the morning and I see this lump in the bed.

''I go, 'Oh God, who's this?'. A little tap on the f***ing [shoulder]. He's fully clothed and he goes [mimes throwing back duvet] 'Ahaaaaaaa!'''