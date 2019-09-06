Noel Gallagher says some of his younger fans are ''f***ing idiots''.

The High Flying Birds rocker has hit out at teenage fans calling for Oasis songs at his shows, and he admitted he'll keep playing new material to spite them.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''When I play those songs it is an incredible thing since the documentary Supersonic came out. It has reinvigorated a whole new fan base. ''Sadly they all do turn up to the gigs dressed as Liam with four pairs of sunglasses on, rolling around going 'I'm mad for it'.

''The new stuff that I am doing they f****ing hate it. Which makes me want to do it more. You little f***ing idiot, you are only 15. What the f**k! You were only ten when the band broke up. F**k off.''

The 52-year-old star is set to release a new EP 'This Is The Place' on September 27, and he admitted at this stage in his career there are no nerves.

He added: ''People say 'Do you never get nervous?' And I am like, 'No because all these people have paid to see me and the only person in this f***ing building who's me is me'.

''And I am the best at being me. So it is like, 'What am I getting nervous for?' If they don't have a good time, what I am going to f***ing do? They came to see me and I showed up.''

Teasing what his new songs are sounding like, Noel previously described them as ''70s disco'' records.

The 'Live Forever' songwriter ditched the usual lyrical references and guitar chords that made him famous in favour of fresh riffs for him.

He said: ''Well, 70s disco ... like the beginning of the world.''