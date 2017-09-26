Noel Gallagher is auctioning off his old Oasis equipment.

The 50-year-old guitarist is selling over 50 items, which have gathered dust in his house, on music site Reverb where fans will be able to make bids from October 2.

The 'Supersonic' songwriter hopes his old amps and various other pieces will be of good use to whoever buys them.

On getting rid of his stuff, Noel said: ''When you've been playing as long as I have, you tend to amass a huge amount of gear, and it's not doing me or anyone else any good if it's just sitting around.

''These pieces have a lot history, but they're still very playable - I'd love to get them into the hands of someone who will put them to good use.''

An item tipped to fetch the most is the Orange Custom Shop NG140, which was built specially for the 'Some Might Say' band's former guitar player.

It also comes with a setlist from ''the Oasis rehearsal held just prior to the band's last unofficial gig''.

Meanwhile, fans of the legendary Britpop group can also pay to stay in the Cornish recording studio where they made their seminal LP 'Definitely Maybe' in 1994.

According to The Sawmills Studio's manager Ruth Taylor, Noel and his bitter rival and bandmate Liam Gallagher, 45 - who have barley spoken since Noel quit the group after an on-stage bust-up at their gig in Paris in 2009 - did their own laundry when they stayed.

She told the Daily Star newspaper of the pair: ''They were very funny and down to earth - they even did their own washing!''

Noel's sale comes after he announced his third High Flying Birds LP 'Who Built The Moon?'.

The record will drop on November 24, and he will then head out on a world tour in 2018 which will kick off in Brighton on April 22.

Noel teamed up with David Holmes - who has remixed tracks for the likes of U2, Primal Scream and Ice Cube in the past and is renowned for his movie soundtrack work on films such as 'Ocean's Eleven and 'Logan Lucky' - for the follow-up to 2015's 'Chasing Yesterday'.

For the first time in his career, he wrote every song in the studio and was encouraged by David, 48, to vary his influences to include French psychedelic pop, classic electro, soul, rock, disco and dance.

Paul Weller plays the organ on the song 'Holy Mountain and Johnny Marr has recorded guitars and harmonicas on 'If Love Is The Law' on the LP.