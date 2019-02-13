Noel Gallagher says 'Never Mind The B******s' by the Sex Pistols is the ''most influential'' album ever.

The Britpop legend has heaped praise on the 1977 punk rock masterpiece - featuring hits like 'Anarchy in the U.K.' and 'Pretty Vacant' - which was the pioneers' only record.

speaking to Q Magazine, he said: ''The most influential record of all time is 'Never Mind The B******s'.

''People who are still working now in the music business did their shit because of that record. It's the absolute left turn.

''There is no argument. It cannot be bettered. It's scientifically factual.''

The former Oasis star has name dropped the Sex Pistols - made up of Johnny Rotten, Sid Vicious, Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock - in the past, including using them in an argument about fans missing out on seeing his own band live.

He previously pointed out: ''I'm sure there are countless, thousands of people who would love it [an Oasis reunion] but there's one that wouldn't ... me.

''I do say, 'We were together for 20 years, if you didn't see us, tough' ... I didn't get to see the Sex Pistols.''

Noel, 51, has repeatedly dismissed calls for a reunion for the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmakers, and he recently claimed his brother Liam's calls for a comeback were ''for his ego''.

He said: ''Liam wants to do it for his ego - he never gave a shit about the fans... He wouldn't have walked off stage 25 times in his career if he gave a s*** about the fans.''

Noel added that his sibling's jibes towards his wife Sara MacDonald on Twitter - which have seen the 'Songbird' songwriter call his sister-in-law a ''witch'' - have ruined the chances of there ever being a reunion.

He insisted: ''That thing about my kids and my wife. No way. If I had 50 quid (pounds) left in my pocket I'd rather go busking. No way, I can't do it.''