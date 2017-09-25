Noel Gallagher says he couldn't have made his new psychedelic record in Oasis - because it would've been ''bedlam''.

The 50-year-old guitarist doesn't think his third High Flying Birds LP 'Who Built The Moon?' would have gone down well with his bandmates, including bitter rival and sibling Liam Gallagher - the group's former frontman - and admits they'd probably still be making it now if they attempted to do it in the mid-90s.

Asked if he was ready to record the experimental album two albums ago - on 2015's 'Chasing Yesterday' or 2011's self-titled LP - Noel told Matt Everitt on BBC 6 Music: ''No. I think this is the right time now. Absolutely the right time. We couldn't have done that in Oasis, there would have been bedlam, blood bath. If we'd have done that after '...Morning Glory', I'd guarantee we'd still be working on it now.

''I couldn't have done it on the first two records because I am not sure I was in the right place to just give it over to someone. Just trying to get yourself in the door (as a solo artist). It's the right time.''

Liam took a swipe at his ''beige'' brother's record a day before it was announced on Sunday (24.09.17), comparing it to a ''vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab''.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker also said that Noel will need more than his pals Paul Weller and Johnny Marr to make an ''out there'' record.

In a series of tweets, Liam wrote: ''Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x ... It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG (sic)''

Weller plays the organ on 'Holy Mountain and guitarist Marr has recorded guitars and harmonicas on 'If Love Is The Law' on the LP.

It is the second time The Smiths legend Marr has collaborated on one of Noel's solo tunes, after previously playing guitar on 'Ballad of the Mighty I' which features on Noel's previous record 'Chasing Yesterday'.

The pair have barely spoken ever since Noel quit Oasis in August 2009, but that hasn't stopped the 45-year-old rocker regularly taking to Twitter to throw jibes at Noel who he has branded a ''stalker potato'', blasted for supporting U2 and criticized for his response to the terrorist attack that took place outside the Manchester Arena in the pair's hometown in May - following his no-show at the One Love Manchester benefit concert held in June.

Noel releases 'Who Built The Moon?' on November 24, whilst Liam's debut solo LP 'As You Were' is out on October 6.