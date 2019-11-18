Noel Gallagher says ''every tweet'' his estranged brother Liam posts about him is ''another nail in the coffin'' for an Oasis reunion.

The Britpop group's former guitarist has insisted that the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who he has been at loggerheads with ever since the band split in 2009, following a backstage fight between the pair - is ruining the chances of them ever getting the 'Wonderwall' band back together, with every insult he throws his way on the micro-blogging site about him and his family.

Noel told The Big Issue magazine: ''It's strange behaviour for someone who is gagging for me to pick up the phone and say let's do it.

''He'd put his whole life on hold to get Oasis back together.

''But every tweet he sends out its another nail in the coffin of that idea.''

The siblings' feud was taken up a level in June, when a war of words on social media was sparked when the 'Black Star Dancing' hitmaker shared a threatening message Liam had sent about Noel's wife Sara MacDonald to his 19-year-old daughter Anais, telling his niece to warn her stepmother to be ''very careful'' after she mocked the former Oasis frontman ahead of his performance at Glastonbury Festival.

Addressing his brother directly, Noel fumed to the publication: ''If you think for one minute I am going to share a stage with you after what you've said you are f****** more of a moron than you look.''

Liam, 47, recently gave Noel, 53, the chance to settle their differences once and for all, but admitted he doesn't think his spouse will allow them to.

The 'Now That I've Found You' hitmaker tweeted: ''We all have the ability to forgive n forget you've just got to want to and we all know your desperate to hang out with your little bro it's just your Mrs won't let ya oh well as you were LG x (sic)''

The younger Gallagher brother has been very vocal about his dislike for Sara in the last few years and he has cited her as a major contributing factor to the break-up of Oasis branding her a ''witch'' on numerous occasions.

Noel recently said he has no desire to reunite Oasis and will not being answering any invitations to his brother's upcoming wedding to Debbie Gwyther.

He also joked about how he plans to spend the money when he sells the rights to Oasis' back catalogue, two months after he revealed that the masters to the 'Wonderwall' band's music is ''due to come back around to [him] in about four or five years''.

Speaking at the BMI London Awards last month, Noel quipped to BANG Showbiz: ''I'm getting rid of them (the rights to my songs) so I can buy a f***ing yacht and a chimp. Just to p*** off the eco-f***ing warriors. I'm going to buy two Lear jets, one for each personality I've got.''