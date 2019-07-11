Noel Gallagher says he was ''one of the best things at Glastonbury'' thanks to Lewis Capaldi.

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter jokingly trolled the former Oasis star as he took to The Other Stage at the festival last month in a green parka and matching bucket hat, the Britpop group's trademark outfits in the 90s, as a clip of Noel saying ''Who's this Capaldi fella?'' played on repeat on the screens around the stage.

Taking off the parka, Lewis then revealed he was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Noel's face, surrounded by a heart and the whole stunt was in response to the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker's dismissal of Lewis and his songs in a radio interview that happened before the Worthy Farm gig.

Noel, 52, didn't play the festival - although his rival sibling and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher performed on the Pyramid Stage - and he says he heard from his wife Sara MacDonald who attended that the crowd was going wild for him and screaming his name.

On being the star of the weekend without being present, he said: ''Well, I know. But it's a curse. What can I do? I'm having the f***ing weekend off, and I'm still one of the best things at Glastonbury. My wife was there and she said, ''All you could hear was people chanting your name. It was unbelievable.''

He quipped: ''I was in f***ing Holland, high as a f***ing monkey.''

The beef with the 'Hold Me While You Wait' singer started after Noel said in an interview with Radio X: ''Music is f**king w**k at the moment. Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?''

Taking to his Instagram Stories to respond, Lewis posted a video in which he joked that becoming the latest in a long line of musicians to be ''slagged off'' by Noel was better than having a number one album or number one single.

He said: ''F***ing c'mon! F***ing peaked - slagged off by Noel Gallagher! Number 1 single - who gives a f**k? Number 1 album - who gives a f**k? Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It's Father's Day and I'm being slagged off by a man who's old enough to be my dad, and I've never been more happy.''

After wishing Noel a happy Father's Day, he filmed himself listening to Oasis' 2002 single 'Stop Crying Your Heart Out'.

And rather than let the war of words die, Noel responded to his jibes by posting a video of his 11-year-old son Donovan pretending to cry whilst singing 'Someone You Loved' on his Twitter account.

He captioned the clip: ''You might wanna try and find some joy in your tunes. You're destroying the youth.''

Noel went on to slam singer/songwriters and said some of them don't even write their own songs.

He said in an interview with Variety: ''It just seems to me that every singer/songwriter gets to be s****er than the next person.

''It's a race to the bottom. And you dig deep enough with these c***s, they're not even singer-songwriters, because they don't f***ing write their own songs.''

He also said people should ''stop obsessing'' with him after the reaction at Glastonbury.

Noel added: ''People are obsessed with me. They should stop obsessing about me, because really, I'm not even that good.''