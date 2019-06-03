Noel Gallagher's scissor player has pulled out of his world tour.

The 52-year-old rocker had enlisted the help of backing singer Charlotte Marionneau - who performed the unusual instrument during his performance of 'She Taught Me How To Fly' - for his forthcoming tour 'Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' this summer but, ''due to personal reasons'', she's been forced to leave the forthcoming event.

Taking to his Twitter account, the former Oasis guitarist said: ''It is with great sadness that NGHFB has to announce that Charlotte Marionneau will be leaving its 2019 world tour for personal reasons. We look forward to welcoming her back as soon as possible... ticket refunds will be available from the point of purchase'' (NG) (sic)''

News that Noel has lost Charlotte from his tour will no doubt tickle his brother and rival Liam Gallagher as he has mocked him numerous times for using the scissor extraordinaire.

Ahead of his show at London's Bethnal Green Working Men's Club earlier this year, Liam had tweeted as a jibe at his sibling: ''I'm looking for somebody to peel some spuds live on stage tonight at this gig in Bethnal Green must have own peeler as you were LG x (sic)''

But it's not just the former Beady Eye frontman who thinks Noel's choice of backing singer is hilarious as he was also mobbed by fans chanting ''scissors scissors'' during a night out.

He recalled at the time: ''I'm going out with my friends and we're in a car going up towards King Street and the car stops at the traffic lights. I was in the front seat and the car got surrounded by a load of geezers going 'SCISSORS! SCISSORS!' So I don't care about the reaction. She's in the band and that's the end of it.''