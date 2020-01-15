Noel Gallagher wants to ''call it a day'' on touring.

The 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmaker - who recently insisted an Oasis reunion isn't on the cards until he says it is - has confirmed his plans to take a step back from live music so he can spend more time with his family once his current High Flying Birds run ends later this year.

He told the 'Funny How? With Matt Morgan' podcast: ''I'm ready to call it a day, actually. I'm ready to stop touring for a while. I'm ready to take a big chunk of time off.

''I can see myself not producing as much material and touring every five to six years, as opposed to every two or three.

''I'm 52 now. By the time I finish the next tour I'll be 58, so that's nearly 60. You don't know how you're going to feel physically. You're gonna think, 'Can I be f***ing a***d to be away from the kids?' ''

The Britpop legend - who has daughter Anais from his time with Meg Mathews and sons Sonny, nine, and Donovan, 12, with wife Sara MacDonald - is set to release his new EP 'Blue Moon Rising' in March.

While Noel is looking at cutting down on his output, he insisted the creative side will ''always'' be there.

He added: ''I think I will always write.''

His comments come after brother Liam also teased fans about his plans to ''retire as a solo artist'' after he drops his third solo album, 'Come On You Know'.

He tweeted: ''After album no3 I'm gonna split up with myself I just don't think I'll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it's for the best

''I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

However, Noel has since dashed hopes for a comeback and said: ''For the record, until anyone hears it from ME, it's not happening.''