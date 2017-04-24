Noel Gallagher says his new album is scheduled to be released in November.

The former Oasis rocker has been working with producer David Holmes at the music maestro's home in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and at his private studio at his house in London and he has spilled that it will be out by November.

Appearing on his close friend Russell Brand's Radio X show, he was quizzed by the comedian as to when fans can expect to hear his next batch of songs.

He replied: ''I believe it's slated for a November release.''

When pushed for a song title, he said: ''There's one just called instrumental number three.''

Noel, 49, previously revealed that he expected the third High Flying Birds LP - the follow-up to 2015's 'Chasing Yesterday' - to be finished by June before he makes his annual trip to Glastonbury with his wife Sara MacDonald.

And the 'AKA... What a Life!' hitmaker admitted he is very excited about unveiling the album to the world because Holmes - who is famous for his movie soundtrack work - got him to record in a totally different way for him.

In a 2016 interview with BBC Radio 6, he said: ''I think we're into the home straight now. I've been given the deadline which is to have everything finished - mastered, artwork, videos, the lot done by the time I go to Glastonbury in June''.

''All the songs that I was writing towards making a record have not been used because when we decided to make a record with David Holmes the way he works is that all the writing gets done in the studio. So I started this record at his house in Belfast. The process is the complete opposite to the way that I've always worked. With this, you have no idea what you've got until it's there, and the end results are great because they're constantly evolving.''

Noel's younger brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam Gallagher is also putting the finishing touches to his own album.

The 44-year-old singer is releasing his debut solo LP, titled 'As You Were', and the wild rocker has previously told the band's fans to expect 2017 to be ''the year of the face off'' between him and Noel - who he has barely spoken to since the guitarist quit Oasis in 2009 following a backstage fight between the siblings.

In a Twitter rant, Liam posted: ''2017 the year of the face off Wright vs wrong Real Vs fake Love vs Hate as you were LFUKING x

''He's not the messiahs he's a vet NORTY boy ... Chilli putter Carlo void man (sic)''