Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have unveiled their new single, 'Black Star Dancing'.

The Oasis star has premiered their brand new track, which is available digitally now. It comes from the EP of the same name, which also features two new tracks - 'Rattling Rose' and 'Sail On'.

The EP, which also includes a 12'' Mix and a mix by French DJ/producer Nicolas Laugier of the lead single, will be out on June 14, the day that Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds headline the Isle of Wight Festival.

Speaking about the reaction to the song, Noel said: ''It's been good, the track is a bit of a grower.''

And Noel has got a fan in Nile Rodgers, who branded the new song ''dope''.

He explained: ''When I was recording it in Abbey Road, he happened to be in the studio doing something else and he stuck his head round the door and he started dancing round the studio to it. And he said, 'This is dope,' and that was the only affirmation I needed. If it's dope then it's dope.''

Noel loves hearing his songs on the radio - including his famous hit 'Don't Look Back in Anger'.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning (02.05.19), he shared: ''Of course, even if I'm driving around London and 'Don't Look Back On Anger' comes up. I say to the taxi driver, 'Can you turn that up please?'''

'Black Star Dancing' was inspired by the likes of David Bowie, U2 and Queen.

Of the song, he explained: ''It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep AND ZZ Top FFS! ... I might have been watching too much 'Top Of The Pops' recently ... anyway, it's 'dope' ... not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!''

'Black Star Dancing' is out now.