Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have been announced as headliners for the 2020 Eden Sessions.

The rock band - completed by Gem Archer, Mike Rowe, Chris Sharrock, and Russell Pritchar - will perform at the Eden Project in Cornwall this summer on June 23, with special guests Working Men's Club.

The gig will mark Noel's second appearance at the famous Biomes, following his landmark show at the venue with Oasis in 2009.

The announcement comes a week after the group released their brand new single 'Blue Moon Rising' from their upcoming EP set to drop next month.

Opening up on the track, Noel recently said: ''How it manages to combine the influences of Metallica, The Jesters Of Malice, Mantovani, Robinson Crusoe as well as Bob Marley AND The Wailers is literally beyond me ... Oh, and it's not about [Manchester] City by the way.''

However, Liam Gallagher has already slammed his brother's new song, whilst responding to a tweet about the track.

Referencing 1980s cartoon series 'Willow the Wisp', he wrote: ''BORING SNOOZER WILLOW THE WISP (sic)''

Liam then continued to slam Noel's fans, who responded to his comment.

When one wrote, ''Stop hating, your brothers turned you into a rock legend and made you millions (sic),'' he replied: ''Kiss it snowflake.''

And when asked by a fan if he thought his brother read his tweets, Liam replied: ''Don't care as long his all his snowflakes do.''

The 47-year-old rocker - who released his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' in 2019 and a surprise 'Acoustic Sessions' EP last week - insisted his next album would ''p**s all over'' Noel's effort.